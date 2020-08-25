Russell Wilson Wants to Play Until He's 46, Probably Will
By Kyle Koster | Aug 25 2020
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr has a new cover story out on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who is a talented and unique guy prone to embrace pseudoscience and the prosperity gospel. If that sounds familiar, well, that's because that's been the exact archetype to find maximum NFL success lately. In it, the 31-year-old Wilson discusses his 15-year plan, which does not include hanging up his cleats and spending more time with his family.
“I’m right at the beginning of my prime. I have so many more years left. At least 10-plus years left. I’m just getting started. That’s the fun part for me. My goal is to play another 15 years.”
This is tremendous news for Seahawks fans who have only recently begun to appreciate just how spectacular Wilson can be without the slavish devotion Pete Carroll has shown for establishing the run throughout his tenure. It's also tremendous news of observers of the human experience as they'll be treated to some spectacular late-career maneuvering to defy time and aging.
And yeah, it's a been several years since Wilson embraced the idea of curing concussions and battling CTE with magic bubble water. It's also possible he simply stopped sharing those beliefs publicly. If anything, the pendulum is shifting the economy of ideas to an even more receptive place for once-fringe beliefs. Even beginning to guess what that marketplace is going to look like in a decade-and-a-half is a harrowing endeavor.
Putting it nicely, Wilson is the exact type of focused maniac who will probably make good on his dreams of playing until he flirts with the Wilford Brimley Cocoon Line. So we have that to look forward to.