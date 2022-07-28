Russell Wilson Tries Three Times Harder Than You Ask
Denver Broncos training camp started this week. New star quarterback Russell Wilson showed up in a ridiculous truck and wearing his own jersey. If it seems like Wilson is trying hard, well, that's because he tries harder than anyone. Just ask him. When someone asks him to do something, he gives them triple the amount of effort they originally requested.
It's unclear what percentage that shakes out to, but considering most coaches ask for 100 percent, that means at any given moment you're probably getting 300 percent from Russell Wilson. That's how you get videos like this. It's also how you end up with incredible hair and costume decisions and it is also why you sometimes can't help but fail to contain yourself.
No one tries as hard as Russell Wilson. And if they try to try harder, he will try even harder. Whatever you need. That's the Russell Wilson guarantee.