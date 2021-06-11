Russell Wilson Denies Ever Requesting a Trade From the Seahawks
Russell Wilson spoke to the media on Friday after an offseason of speculation concerning his future. The most notable thing to come out of the press conference was Wilson's claim that he never requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks.
Here's what Wilson had to say about the reports he wanted out of Seattle:
There's a bit to unpack there. He claims he never requested a trade but his agent did give ESPN a list of team's he'd be interested playing for if he was going to get moved. So he didn't exactly shoot down the idea of getting traded.
This feels a lot like damage control from Wilson after being resigned to the fact that the Seahawks aren't going to move him. Seattle still has issues along the offensive line -- Wilson's biggest problem with the roster -- though the team should be an NFC contender again this year. If they can overcome having of the NFL's worst lines, the Seahawks could be pretty good.
It appears Wilson is happy with things right now, but we'll see how long this honeymoon lasts.