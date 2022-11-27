Mike Purcell Gets in Russell Wilson's Face as Broncos Get Blown Out by Panthers
It is truly impossible to overstate how awful Russell Wilson has played this year. The former MVP candidate has fallen off a cliff with the Denver Broncos and there is no discernible reason why. Things appeared to come to a head on Sunday as the Broncos were getting blown out by the Carolina Panthers, a rebuilding/tanking team starting Sam Darnold.
Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell got into Wilson's face on the sideline at one point during the game and it didn't seem like a friendly conversation.
Purcell could've just been jacked up, but there was some fire there regardless. It wouldn't be a surprise if he was expressing his frustration with the offense; the Broncos' defense has actually been quite good for most of the season, today's barrage from Darnold notwithstanding.
Whether or not that was a confrontation, the Broncos have significant problems and there are no obvious solutions. Not a good place to be.