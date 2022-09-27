Russell Wilson Is Subway's Most Awkward Pitchman
Russell Wilson has the Denver Broncos off to a 2-1 record though his new team hasn't played super well. But they sit tied atop the AFC West. Moving to a new team and signing a massive extension has brought increased scrutiny on Wilson and man is he awkward. That was made ever more clear on Tuesday when a video of the 33-year-old quarterback attempting to be a pitchman for Subway resurfaced.
In the video, Russ is pushing his signature sandwich "The Dangerwich." It's absolutely painful how awkward he is.
Check it out:
Wilson makes fellow Subway pitchman Bill Belichick look like Don Draper. It's just so awkward. It's almost like you can see his brain telling his body to "act natural" but he has absolutely no idea what "natural" is.
Not every NFL quarterback can be as natural as Peyton Manning in commercials, but I didn't expect this.