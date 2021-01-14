Russell Wilson Isn't Happy the Seahawks Fired Brian Schottenheimer
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 14, 2021, 6:15 PM EST
The Seattle Seahawks stunned NFL observers when they parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer earlier this week. Count quarterback Russell Wilson among those unhappy with the decision.
When asked about the move on Thursday, Wilson said he wasn't in favor of it:
Pete Carroll and Schottenheimer reportedly had "philosophical differences" and Carroll wants to improve the team's rushing offense. The head coach also said the Seahawks didn't perform as well offensively as they should have late in the year. Carroll wants an offense that runs the ball, controls time of possession and doesn't turn the ball over, while Schottenheimer liked to throw the ball more. As an example, Wilson set his career record for attempts in a season in 2020.
Schottenheimer had been with the Seahawks since 2018 and Wilson had three of his best seasons under his watch. It's not surprising the quarterback would be upset with a change in the offense.
The fact that Carroll made a move Wilson disagrees with is notable. Coach and quarterback have worked together for nine seasons in what has been a wildly successful partnership. They've made the playoffs eight times in that span, have won a Super Bowl together and been to another. It's pretty shocking to see them not on the same page about major move.
We'll see if it becomes an issue.