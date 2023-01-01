Russell Wilson's Latest Interception Allowed Cortland Sutton to Lower the Boom
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos trailed the Kansas City Chiefs by three early in the fouth quarter in Week 17. That's when Wilson decided to throw his 10th interception of the season. Four plays later the Chiefs scored another touchdown to extend their lead to 27-17.
If there's anything close to a bright side here, it's the fact that Courtland Sutton showed how hard he can hit when he lit up L'Jarius Sneed on the interception return.
This might be the most violent tackle by a wide receiver since Steve Tasker retired. Sneed had to leave the game with a hip injury.