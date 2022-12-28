What Would Russell Wilson Have to Do to Play Himself Out of the Hall of Fame?
Russell Wilson would be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame if he retired today. There are some who believe that he may not end up in Canton if he continues to play uninspired, losing football in exchange for an enormously misguided contract from the Denver Broncos. Greg Jennings is one of those people and he gave voice to it on this morning's Carton Show.
Look, I guess it's technically possible that Wilson stinks to high heaven forever and the Denver disaster hangs around his neck like an albatross. It's possible the HOF voters just can't erase those negative memories and recency bias. But the question I'd like to ask is this: wouldn't it take a hell of a lot more lackluster play and legacy-eroding to even get to that point?
Wilson's first year with the Broncos has been impossibly bad. It's also just one year. The NFL is tilted toward parity and it's really not insane to think Denver will come out next year and compete for a playoff spot. Look around the league right now at the teams who were in hell not so long ago and now find themselves in the hunt. Not saying Russ will be cooking himself deep into the postseason anytime soon, yet that event horizon feels as likely as him being this bad and the team this unproductive for multiple seasons.
The next person who hops on this take should do us all a favor and contextualize it. Just how bad must Wilson play — and for how long — to set such a historic fall from grace into motion?