The Russell Wilson Hair Memes Are Great Internet
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 09 2020
Russell Wilson unveiled an ambitious new hairdo, alongside Ciara at the Tom Ford fashion show. Consequently, the Internet did what the Internet does: fire off some memes. In my professional opinion, this is as solid a meme performance as there's been since the LeBron/JR Smith saga in the 2018 Finals. Here are some of the better ones we've found:
At the rate we're going, Wilson is going to have to do something very dramatic to top himself this offseason. He might have peaked too soon -- this is a style that should've been brought out around the ESPY Awards or something.