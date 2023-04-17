Russell Wilson Apparently Flipped a Golf Cart Over the Weekend
It has been a busy offseason for the Denver Broncos and it apparently nearly took a turn for the worse over the weekend. A Reddit user on the golf subreddit posted a picture of an overturned golf cart with the claim that Russell Wilson, of all people, had accidentally flipped the vehicle into a sand trap. This claim was then confirmed by Denver radio host Mat Smith. He also said nobody was hurt, which is fortunate.
Yikes. Anybody who's ever even come close to flipping a golf cart knows it is quite frightening and easy to get severely injured. Wilson is incredibly lucky. And since he's fine everybody can line up the jokes about reading a fairway better than a defense.
Gotta keep your eyes down field, Russ!