Dartmouth College Graduate Shushed By Family After Yelling 'Malcolm Butler' at Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson spoke at Dartmouth College's graduation ceremony over the weekend. He took a stroll through the college students about to receive their diplomas. The new Denver Broncos quarterback was all smiles and got a "Go Broncos" from one young woman in the crowd.
Then a student by the name of Johnny yelled "Malcolm Butler?" at Wilson, which was fairly predictable. Dartmouth is in the middle of Patriots country. That's not what was good about the video. What was good was what appeared to be the student in question's mother (or at least a member of the family), who shushed her son and muttered "Oh my god" at his audacity.
Great stuff.