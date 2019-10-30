The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Russell Wilson and Ciara Dressed Up Like Jay-Z and Beyonce for Halloween

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 30 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara speak onstage during The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Russell Wilson is having himself a great fall on the football field, as the Seahawks are 6-2 and he's a legitimate MVP candidate. Off the field, he's still found time for fun as he and his wife, Ciara, dressed up as Jay-Z and Beyonce for Halloween and nailed the costumes:

View this post on Instagram

CC X Bey

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

View this post on Instagram

Jay & Bey

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Meanwhile, they had their kids dress up as the Jacksons:

View this post on Instagram

ABC ??

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Solid Halloween all around in the Wilson/Ciara household. It's going to be hard for them to top themselves in 2020.