Russell Wilson and Ciara Dressed Up Like Jay-Z and Beyonce for Halloween By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 30 2019 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Russell Wilson is having himself a great fall on the football field, as the Seahawks are 6-2 and he's a legitimate MVP candidate. Off the field, he's still found time for fun as he and his wife, Ciara, dressed up as Jay-Z and Beyonce for Halloween and nailed the costumes:

Meanwhile, they had their kids dress up as the Jacksons:

Solid Halloween all around in the Wilson/Ciara household. It's going to be hard for them to top themselves in 2020.