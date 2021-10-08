Russell Wilson Dislocated or Broke His Middle Finger on Aaron Donald's Arm
Russell Wilson hurt the middle finger on his throwing hand during the Seattle Seahawks Thursday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson threw a pass and hit his hand on the arm of Aaron Donald. Wilson's finger was either broken or dislocated.
Wilson tried to shake it off, but that obviously didn't work. Then the Seahawks training staff tried to straight it out so he could remain in the game. Every single shot - and there were quite a few - looked incredibly painful.
Wilson remained in the game. If he isn't able to play because of the injury, the Seahawks will be in trouble. Both tonight and going forward. Seattle's backup quarterback is Geno Smith.
UPDATE: Wilson did not come out on the next posession and was replaed by Smith. Geno Smith then took the Seahawks on a 98-yard touchdown drive.