Russell Westbrook Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Is Quarantined
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 13 2020
Russell Westbrook has tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined. The Houston Rockets All-Star announced on his Instagram account that he tested positive before the team traveled to the NBA's Orlando bubble and he was held back.
Here's hoping Westbrook has a mild or asymptomatic case and that he can get back on the court soon.
If all goes well, Westbrook could be out of quarantine before the season restarts. The NBA will kick off its restart on July 30, so he has 17 days to get healthy and get through the league's protocols. The Rockets may want to sit him a bit to get some practice time in, but if he doesn't have a bad case this may not hurt the team that much.
So far on the season, Westbrook is averaging 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists. The Rockets are currently 40-24 and are currently tied for fifth-place in the Western Conference with the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are also just one game behind the Utah Jazz for the fourth spot.
If the Rockets want to make any kind of run in the postseason, they need Westbrook healthy and contributing.