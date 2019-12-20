Russell Westbrook Has No Regrets About Waiving Goodbye After Patrick Beverley's Ejection
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 20 2019
Russell Westbrook had an incredible Thursday night. He dropped 40 points as his Houston Rockets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-117. He also picked up a technical foul for waiving goodbye to Patrick Beverley after the latter was ejected. After the game he said he had no regrets.
Beverley fouled out with 2:52 remaining in the game and he was ejected as he picked up his second technical foul for arguing. As he walked off the floor, Westbrook -- who has often clashed with Beverley over the years -- waived goodbye and also picked up a technical foul.
Check it out:
And a still:
After the game, Westbrook was asked if he regretted waiving at Beverley and picked up a technical. He seemed to be fine with it:
Westbrook led his team to a huge road win while dropping 40 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists. I don't think he's going to regret getting a technical foul in all that mess.