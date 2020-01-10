Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook Tribute Video Was Awesome
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 09 2020
Russell Westbrook returned to Oklahoma City for the first time as a member of the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. The Thunder showed a beautiful tribute video for Westbrook before he was introduced.
It was an awesome video and Westbrook seemed to enjoy it as much as the fans who gave him a huge ovation. If only every return by a former player was so nice.
Westbrook did everything he could to help the Thunder win and left on good terms. It's crazy to think that Westbrook spent more than a decade in OKC. I hope he doesn't feel as old as his return is probably making some fans feel.