Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook Tribute Video Was Awesome

By Stephen Douglas | Jan 09 2020

Russell Westbrook
Portland Trail Blazers v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Four | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook returned to Oklahoma City for the first time as a member of the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. The Thunder showed a beautiful tribute video for Westbrook before he was introduced.

It was an awesome video and Westbrook seemed to enjoy it as much as the fans who gave him a huge ovation. If only every return by a former player was so nice.

Westbrook did everything he could to help the Thunder win and left on good terms. It's crazy to think that Westbrook spent more than a decade in OKC. I hope he doesn't feel as old as his return is probably making some fans feel.