Russell Westbrook Bought a $37 Million Home Across the Street From LeBron James
Russell Westbrook bought a new house. According to Darren Rovell, Westbrook purchased the former Los Angeles home of F1 heiress Petra Ecclestone. LeBron James lives directly across the street.
The house has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and is located on a spacious (almost) half-acre lot. Westbrook apparently paid $37 million for the home after Ecclestone paid $23 million for the new construction in 2019. If you're worried about where Ecclestone will live, she will presumably be spending more time at her $230 million London mansion, which she is also willing to sell if you have that kind of money. Her father, Bernie Ecclestone, appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier this year to say he would take a bullet for his good friend Vladimir Putin.
As for Westbrook, this obviously means he's not worried about being traded. Or he grew up in Long Beach and previously owned another mansion in Los Angeles that he purchased in 2018 when he was still a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Westbrook has since played in Houston and Washington, so basically, this means nothing. He lives in LA and everyone loves him so LeBron is probably happy to have him across the street whether the Lakers end up trading him or he stays with the Lakers and keeps shooting historically low percentages from the field all season.