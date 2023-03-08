Russell Westbrook Has Kings Fan Ejected For Mimicking 'Rock the Baby' Celebration
Russell Westbrook clearly isn't thrilled when opposing fans mock him. New video has emerged from the Los Angeles Clippers' matchup against the Sacramento Kings from Friday night and it proves Russ might have a pretty thin skin. That night, Westbrook had a fan ejected. Now we know why.
Westbrook likes to do a "rock the baby" celebration when he scores. It's been a thing he's gone to a lot lately:
Apparently a Kings fan in the front row thought it would be funny to do that back to Westbrook to see how he liked it. Spoiler alert: he didn't. Westbrook had the fan tossed.
Here's video:
Now, we don't know what was said between the two parties, but unless it was something egregious, that's pretty week. You're an NBA player on the road, you're going to get some grief from fans. Getting them ejected for that isn't a great look.
The Kings blew out the Clippers 123-96 that night.