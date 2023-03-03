The Warriors Do Not Respect Russell Westbrook's Jumper
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers met on Thursday night in what could be a playoff preview because who knows what the Western Conference playoffs are going to look like in a few weeks. During the first quarter Draymond Green found himself guarding Russell Westbrook and let's just say he did not respect his jumper.
That is just incredible trolling. Draymond didn't just have a foot in the paint. His whole body was there. Damn near in the restricted area while Russ dribbled near the three-point line, not even beginning to consider shooting a wide open jumper.
If this is a playoff preview, it's pretty damn funny.