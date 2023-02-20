Russell Westbrook Really Didn't Want to Join the Clippers in 2021
On Monday, Russell Westbrook's agent confirmed the nine-time All-Star and former NBA MVP would be signing with the Los Angeles Clippers for the remainder of the season. It's an odd choice for Westbrook, considering how adamant he was about not going to the Clippers back in 2021.
During the summer of 2021, the Washington Wizards put Westbrook on the trade block. General manager Tommy Sheppard wanted to move Westbrook but was trying to find an amenable situation. Given that the guard was a Los Angeles native and played at UCLA, Sheppard looked into moving him home. When the GM suggested a potential deal with the Clippers, he said this was Westbrook's reaction:
"I said, 'What about the Clippers?' He said, 'Hell no.'"
Less than two years and a failed stint with the Lakers later and Russ is all about joining the Clippers. This should be fun.