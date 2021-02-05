Rudy Giuliani Caught Off-Guard by WABC Disclaimer Before His Radio Show
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 5, 2021, 11:02 AM EST
Rudy Giuliani hosts a show on WABC in New York. Before yesterday's broadcast, WABC ran a disclaimer that the views expressed by Rudy and his guests are their own and not WABC's. Giuliani was not given a heads-up about this and got to react to it live on air to kick off his show. He was not happy.
Giuliani cannot hide the fact that he was hurt by this and, as he says, "It gives you a sense of how far this free speech has gone." Yes, this disclaimer before is somehow infringing on First Amendment right to... host a multi-hour talk show on a radio station in New York. He can still say whatever he wants, but the station is just trying to protect themselves from when he does.
Expect Pillow Man to be similarly offended that OAN threw up a disclaimer before his "documentary."
What a time to be alive.