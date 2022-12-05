Rudy Giuliani Accidentally Wore Two Watches to Disciplinary Hearing
Rudy Giuliani is facing disciplinary proceedings from the DC Bar on Monday for his involvement in orchestrating Donald Trump's legal strategy following the 2020 election. While he faced the ethics hearing, Giuliani had an odd moment near the end when he realized he had accidentally worn two watches and observed as much on a hot mic.
Here's the bizarre video:
I don't really have much to say about this other than that it's really weird. It doesn't seem the hearing in front of the D.C. bar is going well for Giuliani. Given the pressing questions he faced, there's a decent chance he loses his law license in the District of Columbia.
He's a long way from being the guy who rang in Y2K with MTV.