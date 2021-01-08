Rudy Gay Reinventing Himself as Basketball's First MMA-Style Enforcer
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 7, 2021, 11:28 PM EST
The San Antonio Spurs visited the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, but as you can see, it was very serious business. During the second quarter Spurs forward Rudy Gay put Lakers star Anthony Davis in a rear-naked choke. Davis appeared to go to sleep, but maybe he just had his eyes closed.
This is proof that the NBA may be evolving, but remains an incredibly physical sport, even during the regular season. In the 80's Kevin McHale clotheslined Kurt Rambis. In today's NBA, players just break out the jiu jitsu. Who knows what Davis did to provoke this attack.