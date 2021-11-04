Roundup: Starbucks Holiday Menu Back; 'Joe Millionaire' Rebooting; Buster Posey Retiring
Smartmatic sued OAN and Newsmax ... the Starbucks hoilday menu is out today ... Disneyland visitor recounts harrowing tale of being stuck on Pirates of the Caribbean ride ... drug users miss regular old heroin ... Miami played host to a weird 'Meet a Billionaire' event ... David Chase confirms that Tony Soprano died ... It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns December 1 ... Courtney Love approved the use of Nirvana's 'Rape Me' on Succession ... Pete Davidson took Kim Kardashian to dinner on Staten Island ... scientists have spotted a "superbubble" in space ... pharmacies open vaccine appointments for kids under 12 ... Judge Judy is back ...
Michael Thomas is out for the season. [ESPN]
EA Sports might lose FIFA. [WIRED]
Buster Posey is retiring. [SF Gate]
Deshaun Watson's lawyers were negotiating a deal with his accusers, but the NDA was a non-starter for many. [FOX 26]
Bruce Buffer will be back working UFC 268 this weekend after a COVID scare. "The vaccine is not armor to avoid getting it, but it’s armor to avoid going into the hospital." [MMA Fighting]
Ratings were up for the Braves World Series victory. [CNBC]
AEW's Jon Moxley entering rehab. [New York Post]
Kansas' Jalen Wilson suspended three games following DUI arrest. [CBS Sports]
Joe Millionaire is finally returning to FOX... with a twist!
Bleacher Report has developed the technology to have legends from different eras play one-on-one.