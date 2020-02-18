Roy Williams is Cursing Over North Carolina's Cursed Season
By Kyle Koster | Feb 18 2020
North Carolina is uncharacteristically bad this year. The Tar Heels sit at 10-16 and will have to win the ACC conference tournament in order to make the big dance. On Monday night they collapsed down the stretch, blowing a 15-point lead to Notre Dame.
It was the third last-second defeat for UNC in four games. A trend like that can wear on a person, even an old sourdough like Roy Williams.
Speaking after the disappointment, Williams sounded very much like a person struggling through one of their most trying professional stretches.
How bad has it gotten for Williams? He's using actual swear words instead of folksy substitutes.
"You got two choices: You can compete your butt off, or you can get in the fetal position and curl up and start crying," he said. "I'm not going to freaking do that. We're going to f---ing -- excuse me, I apologize to everybody -- we're going to freaking compete. That's what we're going to do. We play Saturday. You feel sorry for yourself, and you're going to do that the rest of your freaking life. I apologize. I don't know what I'm doing right now the way I'm cursing."
If every collegiate coach were to apologize each time he or she swore, there would be some teams who never got anything done. But to each their own.
It's possible this is only a one-year blip for the Tar Heels and that next season will bring an opportunity to compete for college basketball's biggest prizes. One does wonder, however, how long Williams would stick around if it's going to continue to be like this.