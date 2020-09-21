Roundup: Zendaya Makes History; 'Schitt's Creek' Sweeps Emmys; Pennsylvania Prepares for Surge of Mail-In Votes
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 21 2020
Zendaya made history at the Emmys ... "Schitt's Creek" swept the Emmys, winning in each major comedy category ... The full list of Emmy winners ... Republicans plan to move quickly on new Supreme Court pick ... Democrats are vowing to block Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee ... Polls say Democrats are more energized by the Supreme Court vacancy ... Joe Biden leads Trump among Latino voters ... COVID-19 has upended middle class family finances ... Pennsylvania is preparing for a surge of mail-in voting ... Documents show how North Korea launders money through U.S. banks ... Global coronavirus deaths near 1 million ... Many Californians are seeing clear skies for the first time in a while ... Woman suspected of sending ricin to the White House has been arrested ... The Cowboys had a ridiculous comeback win against the Falcons ... The Padres ended their 14-year playoff drought ... Bryson DeChambeau dominated a tough course to win the U.S. Open ... The NFL saw a ton of major injuries in Week 2 ...
Week 2 injuries threaten to reshape the NFL season [The Ringer]
Antebellum isn't just bad, it's vile [The Atlantic]
The excuses have run out for Adam Gase's offense [The Athletic]
John Cleese on creativity, political correctness, Monty Python and artichokes [The New Yorker]
Nebraska's whining shows how far the Huskers have fallen [Sports Illustrated]
Bryson DeChambeau pounded golf's heavyweight champion into submission [The Big Lead]
Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys monologue:
Anthony Davis hit the biggest shot of his career Sunday night:
Ease into your Monday with the Tribe: