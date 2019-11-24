Roundup: Zendaya on Allure Cover, Warriors to Scout LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton in Australia By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 24 2019 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zendaya is on the cover of the newest Allure, and here's how they did the style/makeup ... Americans lowkey don't like cranberry sauce ... "Sacha Baron Cohen just called out the 'Silicon Six,' a group of American billionaires that he says 'care more about boosting their share price than protecting democracy'" ... Russell Westbrook's brother got kicked out of Rockets-Clippers after confrontation with Montrezl Harrell, Chris Haynes reports ... "Kim Kardashian cried over memes making fun of 2013 Met Gala dress" ... Kemba Walker left Celtics-Nuggets on a stretcher, and the Celtics said he has concussion-like symptoms ... Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized ... "In Virginia, and elsewhere, gun supporters prepare to defy new laws" ... Goo Hara, a 28-year-old K-Pop star, was found dead in Seoul ...

Woj and Zach Lowe have details on what a shorter NBA season could look like [ESPN]

The Warriors scouted James Wiseman and are heading to Australia to scout LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton soon [Athletic; subscription required]

100 best movies on Netflix right now [Vulture]

A tribute to Matt LePay and Mike Lucas, who have been calling Wisconsin football and basketball games together for 25 years [UW Badgers]

5 toy trends for the holidays [CNBC]

DAZN's One Night documentary about Joshua-Ruiz, produced by Sly Stallone, was really good.

Jim Cornette addresses his exit from NWA

Epic Rap Battle: Joker vs. Pennywise. Who ya got?