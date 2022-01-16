Roundup: Yellowjackets Finale Tonight; Ryan Reynolds' Business Plan, Ja'Marr Chase Goes Off
Armed man takes hostages at Texas synagogue ... Novak Djokovic back in detention ... Ukraine suspects group linked to Belarus intelligence over cyberattack ... Everyone continues to discuss Yellowjackets ... Luka Doncic has found his groove ... Pittsburgh activates JuJu ... The Memphis Grizzlies are playing with unbridled joy ... Scream is a box-office hit ... Building a city from scratch in the Utah desert ... Leaked Deshaun Watson documents point to this continuing for longer than some may be expecting ... A massive volcano erupts near Tonga, triggering a tsunami advisory for the West Coast ... Ja'Marr Chase doesn't think he can be stopped and who would argue with him ... Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say ... This guy somehow says Joe Biden is just as divisive as Donald Trump ...
A look at the 30 greatest college football coaches of all time. [Fansided]
Nabril Karim joining Turner as a reporter and host. [The Big Lead]
Rich Basaccia made a pretty good argument for returning as coach of the Raiders. [ESPN]
Cats are simply misunderstood. [Mental Floss]
How Ryan Reynolds built a business empire. [Wall Street Journal]
This guy did not hold back.
Is anyone looking for an unconventional new home?