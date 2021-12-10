Roundup: WWE Releases Jeff Hardy; RIP Robbie Shakespeare; Travis Scott Sits Down With Charlamagne Tha God
WWE has released Jeff Hardy... Reggae legend Robbie Shakespeare dies at 68... Travis Scott sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for an hour-long interview... Instagram will bring back chronological feed in 2022... Amtrak will be forced to cut down on 2022 service due to employees' refusal to get vaccinated... Josh Duggar convicted of child pornography possession... Pictures of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Queen Elizabeth's residence at Balmoral shown to court... Independent tribunal rules China committed genocide against Uyghurs... Germany warns Russia will pay a price if it enters Ukraine... France's senate bans LGBT conversion therapy... Boris Johnson faces calls to resign after leaked video shows PM joking about lockdown rules... Amazon hit with $1.3 billion fine from Italy... Florida professors cite fear of state politicians on campus...
The Great (Fake) Child-Sex-Trafficking Epidemic [The Atlantic]
Adam McKay on His Enduring Love for Will Ferrell and the “Insane” State of the World: “I’m Fully Freaked Out” [Hollywood Reporter]
Myles Garrett Is a Half-Vampire Named Alucard [Sports Illustrated]
Birds Aren’t Real, or Are They? Inside a Gen Z Conspiracy Theory. [New York Times]
Potential Sports Personality Targets For Amazon's Studio Show Push [The Big Lead]
Well, doesn't this look sick.
Looks like a classic Guy Ritchie film.
Tom Holland Hot Ones. That's all you need to know.