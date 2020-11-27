Roundup: World's Best Dog; Matthew Perry Engaged; Gordon Hayward's Bad Turkey
By Kyle Koster | Nov 27, 2020, 8:03 AM EST
America marks odd, slightly lonely Thanksgiving ... Mike McCarthy defends abominable fake punt in Cowboys' blowout loss ... Black Friday deals worth actually checking out ... Scottish Deerhoud wins Best in Show ... Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz engaged ... Trey Wingo's classy ESPN exit ... Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is also struggling .... Donald Trump plans to campaign in Georgia ... Michael Jordan donates $2 million profit from The Last Dance to charity ... Markelle Fultz gets large new Black Panther tattoo ... All the television and movies to be thankful for, which is a lot ...
An oral history of the time Mr. Snuffleupagus shocked Sesame Street in 1985. [Mental Floss]
Mourners and police clash during Diego Maradona remembrance. [ESPN]
Netflix could break an 85-year record at the 2021 Academy Awards. [Variety]
Cynthia Cooper-Dyke wants her damn respect. [The Players' Tribune]
Gordon Hayward's turkey needed some more seasoning.
Looking back one year, remembering all the best shopping fights.
Vampire Weekend -- A-Punk