Roundup: WNBA's Elena Delle Donne Decision; Jimmy Fallon Back; RIP Grant Imahara
By Kyle Koster | Jul 14 2020
NBA reverses fashion policy decision ... Anthony Fauci keeps saying stuff ... Let's have a huge LA earthquake while we're at it ... Joe Thomas part of group bidding for the Mets ... American Airlines investigating Ted Cruz video ... Naya Rivera's body discovered ... Deion Sanders' son chooses Florida Atlantic ... Elena Delle Donne's medical exemption denied ... There's a Sandlot reunion coming this week ... Paramedic sues Houston Astros over foul-ball injury ... They have an aggressive honey bee problem at Joshua Tree ... JT Daniels immediately eligible at Georgia ... Jimmy Fallon returned to his 30 Rock studio ... How sincere was Tucker Carlson's apology ... A squirrel has tested positive for the bubonic plague ...
Colleges are considering the impact of an athlete's death from COVID and realizing the monumental risk they'd all be taking. [Sportico]
Grant Imahara of MythBusters died at 49. [Hollywood Reporter]
Richaun Holmes has to re-enter quarantine after crossing the line to meet a food delivery driver. [NBA]
There's a new Ford Bronco. [TechCrunch]
Madden 21 ratings leaked. [Forbes]
Fall Out Boy -- Golden