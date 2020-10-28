Roundup: Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling, Gwen Stefani Engaged to Blake Shelton, Big Early Voting Turnout
By Liam McKeone | Oct 28, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Wisconsin Supreme Court rules to not extend voting deadline... Nxivm founder sentenced to 120 years in prison... Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get engaged after five years of dating... Sprinter Christian Coleman banned from Olympic competition for two years... Police shooting sparks protests in Philadelphia... Trump rallies often tied to COVID outbreaks... L.A. officials link Lakers championship celebrations to COVID rise... PS5 console is gigantic... Live action Assassin's Creed coming to Netflix... Michigan fan sentenced to year in prison for threatening to kill Ohio State football team... Shaq to star in animated children's series about cars... Jon Stewart is back in action... Early voting turnout numbers... Trump comments on plot to kidnap governor of Michigan... Dez Bryant joins Ravens practice squad...
Who’s The Best Quarterback From The Much-Hyped 2018 Draft Class? [538]
What Were the Coyotes Thinking When They Drafted Mitchell Miller? [Sports Illustrated]
Does ‘The Mandalorian’ Have Enough Room to Grow? [Ringer]
Six Important Questions After Week 7 of the NFL Season [Fansided]
12 Haunted Roads [Mental Floss]
Wonderful content.
Barack on The Shop.
It's back.