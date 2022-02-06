Roundup: Winter Olympics Off and Running; Awkwafina Quits Twitter; Jordan Spieth's Scary Moment
The 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony revealed this truth: China has a lot to hide ... Skip Bayless takes direct aim at Patrick Mahomes ... NFL commissioner addresses issues with diversity following Brian Flores lawsuit ... Thousands wake up without power as winter storm brings 'bitterly cold temperatures' ... Awkwafina addresses criticism over her ‘blaccent,’ quits Twitter ... Claressa Shields wants to be paid like the champion she is ... The Arch Manning sweepstakes heat up ... James Harden trade rumors continue ... Spotify quietly removes 70 episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast ... Hue Jackson clarifies his comments ... Mass shooting near Virginia Tech ... And one inside a Colorado church ... 1990s nostalgia is always on the menu ... The latest doping scandal could be over before it starts ...
Get to know all of the NBA All Stars. [SB Nation]
Lakers win one they absolutely had to have. [LA Times]
The top 32 players in the NFL Draft. [The Ringer]
Using match to predict this year's Academy Awards nominees. [Hollywood Reporter]
We almost lost Jordan Spieth to Pebble Beach.
NFL teams are putting out the weirdest videos, man.
Phoebe Bridgers — Smoke Signals