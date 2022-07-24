Roundup: WHO Declares Monkeypox Global Health Emergency; Monty Williams Extension; J.T. Barrett Joins Lions Staff
The WHO has declared monkeypox a 'global health emergency'... Suns sign Monty Williams to multi-year extension ... J.T. Barrett has joined the Lions' coaching staff ... Wildfire in California forcing evacuations ... Leonard Fournette's trainer says he'll be in top shape come gametime ... Another update on the missing Secret Service text messages ... Former Cubs and Braves outfielder Dwight Smith dies at 58 ... Colorado man pleads guilty to casting missing wife's vote for Trump ... Packers revenue and profits back to pre-pandemic levels ... Joe Biden's doctor says President's COVID symptoms are improving ... Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb ...
From 'an attempted coup' to chaos, searing moments of Jan. 6 [AP]
FBI investigation determined Chinese-made Huawei equipment could disrupt US nuclear arsenal communications [CNN]
Thousands flee homes as wildfires rage across Europe [NBC News]
Airlines were too ambitious chasing the travel rebound. Now they’re scaling back [CNBC]
‘Nope’ Isn’t Easily Digested. That’s Why It Works. [The Ringer]
Red Sox Should Never Let Sydney Sweeney Throw Out a First Pitch Ever Again [The Big Lead]
