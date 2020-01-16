Roundup: Whitney Houston Inducted into Rock Hall of Fame, Jay-Z Sues Mississippi Dept. of Corrections
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 15 2020
Logan Paul and Josie Canseco are dating ... Whitney Houston, Notorious BIG, and Doobie Brothers among the 2020 inductees to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ... A Yankees minor league affiliate will give away mini trashcans to troll the Astros ... "Michigan senator to female reporter: High school boys could 'have a lot of fun' with you" ... A survey says the United States is just the 18th best country in the world in which to raise kids ... Virginia governor declares state of emergency and issues capitol gun ban ahead of gun rights rally ... A bill in California would require teachers to teach students about climate change ... George Kittle missed 49ers practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury ... A homeowners association in Arizona is forcing a teenager who lost both parents out of a 55+ community ...
Keith Hernandez finalizing a three-year, $2.4 million deal to keep calling Mets games for SNY [NY Post]
670 the Score (Chicago) and 105.7 the Fan (Milwaukee) program director Mitch Rosen to be presented with inaugural Mark Chernoff Award [Barrett Sports Media]
"Jay-Z sued the head of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the warden of the state penitentiary Tuesday on behalf of 29 prisoners who say the two officials have done nothing to stop the violence that has left five inmates dead in the past two weeks." [NBC News]
Ronan Farrow is making an HBO documentary about threats to media [THR]
13 times the British royal family broke official protocol [Mental Floss]
Mark Schlereth on The Herd
Tracy McGrady doesn't think Klay Thompson should return this season
Shannon Sharpe compares Luka Doncic to Larry Bird