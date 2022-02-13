Roundup: What Time Is the Super Bowl; All Eyes on Russia; Escaping From Alcatraz
... Biden and Putin to speak; U.S. orders most embassy staff out of Ukraine ... Rob Ryan joining the Raiders coaching staff ... Only a select few ever escaped from Alcatraz ... Three buyout players LeBron James should recruit to Los Angeles ... Rams legend Eric Dickerson threatens to skip Super Bowl over spat with team involving tickets ... Behind the Super Bowl’s most famous tackle and an unlikely friendship it cultivated ... Rutgers basketball rising ... Already loathing the Colin Jost-Scarlet Johannson Super Bowl commercial ...
In Brian Flores' lawsuit, where are the white players and coaches? [USA Today]
The most memorable Super Bowl halftime moments of the century. [Uproxx]
Donald Trump took 15 boxes from the White House and the full story is really something. [Washington Post]
Everyone now knows Evan McPherson. [The Ringer]
What time is the Super Bowl? [Sporting News]
Live look at the Ambassador Bridge.
My Chemical Romance — Welcome to the Black Parade