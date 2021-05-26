Roundup: Wayne Gretzky Headed to TNT; Guy Fieri Gets the Bag; John Cena Deals With Backlash After Taiwan Comment
Wayne Gretzky steps down from position with Oilers, will head to TNT as a hockey analyst... John Cena forced to apologize after calling Taiwan a country... Guy Fieri signs three-year, $80 million deal with Food Network... Large cocaine haul thrown in trash bins in Germany by accident... New blackened chicken sandwiches at Popeyes... 'Unathletic' alligator with 'terrible arthritis' escapes Wisconsin zoo... Mark York of 'The Office' fame dies at 55... Why Rand Paul blamed Richard Marx after ‘powder-filled letter’ was sent to home... Mark Ruffalo apologizes for Isarel-Palestine comments... Kelly Osbourne slams 'stupid' plastic surgery rumors... Lindsey Lohan back in the acting game... Petition to expel Majorie Taylor-Greene from the House signed by over 600,000...
What the Tulsa Race Massacre Destroyed [New York Times]
‘A Different World’: Cast Members and Crew Tell the Oral History [Variety]
Behind the Timberwolves' Fight for Racial Justice [Sports Illustrated]
Johnny Knoxville's Last Rodeo [GQ]
The Most Subversive New Marvel Show May Actually Be on Hulu [Ringer]
Looks solid.
As my colleague Stephen Douglas so eloquently put it, this looks like John Wick x Kingsmen with a library theme. In other words, hell yeah.
Do love me some Binging With Babish and Broad City.