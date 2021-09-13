Roundup: VMA Winners; First NFL Sunday in the Books; Brittney Spears Engaged
The VMAs were held last night, here are the winners... Brittney Spears announced she is engaged to her boyfriend... The first Sunday of NFL season has come and gone, here are the results... North Korea claims it successfully fired new long-range missiles... Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico... People's Party official charged with assault in Justin Trudeau stone-throwing... Lana Del Ray says she's quitting social media... Florida man wins $1 million the day he opened his auto shop... Top security officials to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of far-right rally... FBI releases first 9/11 document after Biden order... Japan says suspected Chinese submarine seen near territorial waters... The Taliban are lying about relationship with France, France's foreign minister says...
