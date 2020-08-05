Roundup: Virgin Atlantic Files For Bankruptcy, Hurricane Isaias Hammers East Coast, John Sterling Returns Thursday
By Liam McKeone | Aug 05 2020
Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy... Hurricane Isaias hammers the East Coast as millions lose power... Sean Penn confirms marriage to actress Leila George... Police thought this guy was killed, turns out he was just living in the woods... Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns opts out... John Sterling will return to the WFAN airwaves on Thursday... Jack Del Rio said something smart, more should follow his lead... Roberto Osuna likely to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery... Nuts company stuck with massive surplus of nuts because nobody is flying... September issue of Vanity Fair going to be something... Louisville's top cops refuse to answer questions on Breonna Taylor case... Updates on the Beirut explosion... NBA bubble life is hilarious
