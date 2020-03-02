Roundup: Vanessa Bryant Rips Cops Over Kobe Crash Photos, Steve Spurrier Opens a Big Bar
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 02 2020
A sheriff's deputy tried to 'impress a girl' at a bar with photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter scene ... Vanessa Bryant calls it inexcusable and deplorable ... Washington Post has a Coronavirus page that is live updating ... Global death toll passes 3,000 ... Steve Spurrier opened a 16,000 square foot restaurant/bar/museum in Gainseville ... "Joe Biden is now the only Democrat who can stop Bernie Sanders" ... Golf Channel moving offices from Orlando to Connecticut ... Activist investor hedge fund Elliott Management appears about to stage a showdown with Twitter ... "Most drivers don't yield when a pedestrian crosses the street, but drivers of expensive cars are some of the worst offenders, according to a new study" ... Comprehensive 2020 MLS season preview ... Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela arrested in domestic incident ... The Philadelphia Sixers could very well try to trade Al Horford this offseason.
A well-written tribute to Maura Mandt, the ESPYs and NFL Honors producer who died unexpectedly at 53 [Ringer]
JaVale McGee produced a song on the new Justin Bieber album [NY Times]
Laura Bassett writes about having a sexist run-in with MSNBC host Chris Matthews [GQ]
That poll you kept seeing about people not drinking Corona because of the Coronavirus was fake news [Atlantic]
18 surprising things stolen from libraries [Mental Floss]
Every Lady Gaga song, ranked [Vulture]
Howard Cosell interviews John Lennon in 1975
Everybody approves of this SNL sketch on buying sushi at LaGuardia
Mike Breen saying Bang on a bunch of Steph Curry shots is mesmerizing