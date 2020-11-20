The Big Lead

Roundup: Vaccine Moving Quickly; Presidential Isolation; Remember Passion Pit

By Kyle Koster | Nov 20, 2020, 7:39 AM EST

Lou Holtz
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Pope's Instagram account liking a model's picture is an amazing scandal ... Bigass telescope irreparable ... Myles Powell is going to make some NBA general manager look like a genius ... Lou Holtz has COVID ... Rachel Maddow speaks on partner's tough battle ... Seattle Seahawks look like a balanced team in victory over Arizona Cardinals ... Pfizer filing for emergency use for vaccine as early as today ... Home Alone is a Christmas movie ... How do the Warriors go about trying to replace Klay Thompson ... The Kansas City Chiefs are a quiet 8-1 ... CDC recommends Americans don't travel for Thanksgiving ...

13 unbelievable unfinished projects. [Mental Floss]

Ranking the Fox quarterback comic book illustrations. [For the Win]

Donald Trump is a man on an island. [Axios]

Many things are different, but one remains the same. Defense matters in the Big Ten. [Associated Press]

Kevin Hart and Reggie Bush got cold as balls.

Mark Prior is sporting a Hugh Jackman-esque beard these days.

Passion Pit -- Take a Walk