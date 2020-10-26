Roundup: U.S. COVID-19 Cases Surging; Arizona Accused of NCAA Violations; Jennifer Lawrence Talks Oscars Fall
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 26, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the U.S. ... Storage issues could leave people without access to coronavirus vaccine ... The latest battleground polling in the 2020 election ... CDC staffers say morale at the agency has plummeted ... Stock futures dropped heading into the week ... Several of Mike Pence's senior aides have COVID-19 ... Cuban immigrants could help Donald Trump in Florida ... Joe Biden's popularity has risen during bruising campaign ... Facebook is preparing measures in case of election unrest ... Delta has banned 460 anti-mask passengers ... Italy is shutting down its movie theaters again ... "Honest Thief" stayed atop the U.S. box office ... Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her fall at the 2013 Oscars ... Michael B. Jordan could direct "Creed III" ... Arizona hit with nine NCAA violations ... The Steelers improved to 6-0 on Sunday ... Tom Brady turned in a vintage performance against the Raiders ... The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead in the World Series ...
NFL Week 7 takeaways [Sports Illustrated]
Americans are losing sight of what "fascist" means [The Atlantic]
It's time to disband the Atlanta Falcons core [The Big Lead]
Nerding out with David Fincher [Vulture]
10 astounding college football stats from Week 8 [FanSided]
D.K. Metcalf is incredible:
Pete Davidson dusted off his "Chad" character on Saturday Night Live:
Some wake-up juice from AC/DC with Rock 'n' Roll Train:
Let's follow that up with N.W.A. and Express Yourself: