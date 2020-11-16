Roundup: U.S. COVID-19 Surge Continues; SpaceX Launch Successful; Alexa Bliss Engaged
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 16, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Massive U.S. coronavirus case explosion continues ... This COVID-19 surge is everywhere ... Michigan halts indoor dining and in-person classes ... Joe Biden's transition is still being stonewalled ... Republicans are breaking with Donald Trump over Biden transition ... Dow futures rose by 200 points heading into the week ... SpaceX had a successful launch of four astronauts to the ISS on Sunday ... "Freaky" won the weekend box office ... Sylvester Stallone has joined the cast of "The Suicide Squad" ... WWE star Alexa Bliss is engaged to Ryan Cabrera ... Chris Evans and Aly Raisman hung out with their dogs ... James Harden wants a trade to the Nets ... Tommy Lasorda hospitalized in intensive care unit ... Dustin Johnson won the Masters in record-breaking fashion ... South Carolina fired Will Muschamp ... Jim Boeheim tests positive for COVID-19 ... The Patriots beat the Ravens Sunday night ... Tua Tagovailoa looks really good ...
DeAndre Hopkins is incredible:
Here's another look:
Bill Hader breaking down his most iconic characters:
Alice in Chains' unplugged set doesn't get the attention Nirvana's does, but it was fantastic:
Bonus music for a Monday: Social Distortion -- "Far Side of Nowhere"