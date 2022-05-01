Roundup: Urban Meyer, Fox in Negotiations; Mark Jackson a Finalist For Kings Job; RIP Naomi Judd
... Guy who has fathered 47 kids can't find a date ... Batman movies ranked ... British lawmaker resigns after watching porn twice in the House of Commons ... Barbara Broccoli having trouble finding the new James Bond ... five of six stars of That 70's Show returning for That 90's Show... Fox in 'deep negotiations' to bring back Urban Meyer ... Soccer agent Mino Raiola dies at 54 ... Mark Jackson a finalist for Kings job ... Teen arrested after mother noticed son had gun at Texas school drop-off ... Naomi Judd dies at 76 ... Alabama authorities searching for an inmate and the corrections officer who removed him from jail ... Four injured after tornado activity in Kansas ...
Sean McVay clarified his comments about the Patriots' first round pick. [Pro Football Talk]
"Mr. Carlson has constructed what may be the most racist show in the history of cable news." [New York Times]
From 'Spider-Man' to 'Doctor Strange': How Sam Raimi Conquered the Superhero Multiverse (Again) [Rolling Stone]
Bill Murray speaks on accusations of inappropriate behavior that led to suspension of 'Being Mortal' [NBC News]
No One Closes Like the Point God [The Ringer]
Group of Fans Attend NFL Draft Wearing Every Possible Ryan Fitzpatrick Jersey [The Big Lead]
I do not know why this exists but it's extremely entertaining.
ICYMI: Here's the second trailer for The Pentaverate 2.
Mother Mother -- "Wrecking Ball"