Roundup: Unreleased Prince Album Available in July; Sony Agrees to Deal With Netflix; Biden Gun Control Measures
An unreleased Prince album will be available to stream in July... Sony agrees to deal to become supplier for Netflix... Biden announces gun control measures via executive order... Elon Musk's partner believes they could build a real-life Jurassic Park... Holocaust survivors using social media to fight antisemitism... Alabama secretary of state drops Senate bid, admits to affair... New Twenty One Pilots album en route... Australia secretly receiving vaccines from Britain... Matt Gaetz trip to Bahamas is part of federal probe into sex trafficking... Sam Adams will pay for your beer if you get a COVID vaccination... 46 percent of American adults would support The Rock as President... McDonald's CEO made over $10 million last year, can I get some of that... Najee Harris isn't a fan of Todd McShay's draft profile about him... Haiti has received no COVID-19 vaccines...
I ate nothing but pimento cheese sandwiches at the Masters [NJ.com]
‘In the Heights’: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jon M. Chu on the Hard Fight to Turn the Groundbreaking Musical Into a Movie [Variety]
Inside the Awful World of Young Landlords on TikTok [Daily Beast]
Justice League Screenwriter Chris Terrio Is Super Pissed Off [Vanity Fair]
French Police Are Investigating an Interlocking Ring of LEGO Thieves [Mental Floss]
The Masters Broadcast is Infrastructure and Must Be Shown in Its Entirety [The Big Lead]
Remarkable watch.
27-years-old yesterday.
Rather lengthy but if you have the time this is outstanding. And, let's be real, if you're here then you have the time.
Happy Friday.