Roundup: Under Armour-UCLA Rift; Biden's Big Lead; Ron Jeremy Plea
By Kyle Koster | Jun 28 2020
Under Armour trying to terminate its record-setting deal with UCLA ... There's a never-ending reservoir of bad ideas if you try hard enough ... Controversial bear trial ... Please don't drink hand sanitizer ... Alia Shawkat and Brad Pitt are not dating ... Former Dodger Andrew Toles is homeless ... Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to three rape charges ... Fans support 60-game MLB season ... How George Clooney became a movie star ... The White House has blocked Tony Fauci from media appearances ... NBA players may wear statements on their jerseys ... Dwayne Haskins has a rocket for an arm ... The world was a better place without fake tweets ...
Why Biden's lead is safer than Clinton's. [Slate]
Bloomberg Business' somewhat unique business model. [Nieman Lab]
Margot Robbie is going to front a female-led Pirates of the Caribbean film. [Harpers Bazaar]
Will Cain got choked up during his farewell to ESPN. [The Big Lead]
Megyn Kelly spilled secrets about NBC. [Mediaite]
Still enjoying this bit of graphic design.
It's a small piece of cloth, dude.
The Academy Is ... -- Slow Down