Roundup: UNC Pulls Plug After a Week; Michelle Obama's Speech; Meredith Suing Maven
By Kyle Koster | Aug 18 2020
North Carolina going remote after a one-week cluster**** ... The Postmaster General has been voting absentee for years ... Michigan State football could actually use a year off ... LeBron James recalls the time he saved Carmelo Anthony's life ... Death Valley hits 130 degrees ... Canadian Football League season is canceled ... After 18 years, arrests made in Jam Master Jay's murder ... Washington Football Team hires Jason Wright ... The Big Ten may not have officially voted so that must cancel out the global pandemic going on ... This seems less than ideal ... Fernando Tatis Jr. is a bonafide superstar ... They turned the last remaining Blockbuster into an Airbnb ... Examining the SEC schedule as if it's a thing that's going to happen ...
Former TBL weekend guy World Wide Wob gets fancy writeup for his new job. Congratulations to him. [Washington Post]
Plenty of people will tell you the sky is falling for baseball, but the sport has attracted a younger audience this year. [Front Office Sports]
The first night of the Democratic National Convention was a chaotic, emotional mess. So, fitting. [The Daily Beast]
Meredith is suing Maven. [Awful Announcing]
The referees came to play on the first night of the NBA Playoffs. [The Ringer]
This is what Doris Burke's husband had to say in response to her little comment.
Luis Robert is a problem.
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young — Ohio