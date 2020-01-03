Roundup: Ukraine Documents; Bernie Sanders' Presidential Campaign; Latest on E-Cigarette Bans By Bobby Burack | Jan 02 2020 Paulina Porizkova | John Parra/Getty Images

Chuck Schumer "says newly revealed emails show why Senate GOP needs to allow impeachment witnesses" ... Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign announced it raised $34.5 million between October and December ... "FDA bans a range of flavored e-cigarette products, including fruit and mint, but menthol and tobacco pods will still be available, federal health officials say" ... Julián Castro has dropped out of the 2020 race ... Amazon has threatened to fire employees speaking out on climate change ... Television events to look forward to in 2020 ... American Airlines planning to share part o Boeing 737 Max compensation with its employees ... The Witcher has been a success ... And was one of Netflix's most popular shows in 2019 ... And someone thinks it's better than Game of Thrones ... As for the NFL, its ratings are on a roll ... That goes for Star Wars, too ... Let's all hope we get new Kendrick Lamar music soon ... "Matt Lauer is reportedly dating PR executive Shamin Abas" ... Paulina Porizkova opened up to her followers ...

Predicting the five best Super Bowl matchups ratings-wise. [The Big Lead]

Dylan Schefter, Adam's 11-year-old daughter, has joined Fox Sports' college basketball coverage. [USA Today]

Colts general manager Chris Ballard on Jacoby Brissett: "Jury is out." [Yahoo Sports]

A good NFL playoff guide. [ESPN.com]

"Quarterback playoff trustworthiness rankings" are here. [NFL.com]

Here are the Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists. [ESPN]

Looking ahead to boxing in 2020. [CBS Sports]

Will A.J Brown have a breakout play? Will Carson Wentz play the best game of his life? Will Kamara or Cook have more total yards? How many TDs will BeastMode have??



We have Wild Card Weekend predictions and you can #TakeItToTheBank ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eoqnSI2O77 — GMFB (@gmfb) January 2, 2020

Playoff football is getting close.

