Roundup: Trump Will Not Cooperate With Impeachment Inquiry, Playstation 5 Coming in 2020 By Liam McKeone | Oct 08 2019 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Trump will not cooperate with impeachment inquiry... PlayStation 5 release is really happening in 2020... Awkwafina on inclusivity and representation... Ellen Degeneres defends friendship with George W. Bush... Blizzard in hot water with lawmakers after Hearthstone player ban... Two meteor showers this week... Matt Lauer resurfaces on Tik-Tok... Eagles announced limited Hotel California tour in 2020... Gas prices soar in California... Selfie slip leaves four dead at India dam... The nightmare is real for Manchester United... How did Kim Jong Un get his Mercedes?...Four homeless men in NYC killed while they slept... Samsung profits fall 56 percent... The reality of working on a superyacht... How facial recognition is taking over airports... US announces visa restrictions on China for Xinjiang abuses... Massive California power outages may begin early Wednesday

The long con

Belichick trading Jacoby Brissett to the Colts in 2016, knowing that three years later he would beat the Chiefs in Week 5 to give the Patriots control of the conference pic.twitter.com/Lvcf1ymrwb — palmer (@dpalm34) October 7, 2019

We should’ve been more specific about the type of album we wanted https://t.co/GUJkZcxTcw — Shannon, PhD. (@shannie_emm) October 8, 2019

The hero Ben Simmons needed

Embiid is responsible for this glorious moment in NBA history god bless him pic.twitter.com/jmI5kRL5Rf — Ben Wobbins (@WorldWideWob) October 9, 2019

Your song of the day.