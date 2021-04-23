Roundup: Trump Officials Blocked Puerto Rico Aid After Hurricane; Russell Crowe in New Thor Movie
New probe confirms Trump officials blocked Puerto Rico from receiving hurricane aid... Russell Crowe is officially in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'... Lizzo wanted to change looks because she didn't feel 'worthy'... Senate passes anti-Asian hate crime bill, Josh Hawley the only senator to vote against it... Man fills bowling ball with father's ashes, rolls perfect game... Armie Hammer's disturbing Instagram DMs are being sold as NFTs... Beyonce choreographer JaQuel Knight launches company to copyright dance moves... Indonesia races to find missing submarine... Andrew Brown fatally shot by deputies serving warrant in North Carolina... Trae Young diagnosed with lateral ankle sprain... Russia to withdraw troops from Ukrainian border... Explosion at New Hampshire quarry linked to gender reveal party... Details on Biden's new capital gains tax plan...
Alex Smith Healed Enough to Walk Away [Sports Illustrated]
The Reign of Kamaru Usman [ESPN]
The Reason Jae’Sean Tate Has Defied the Naysayers [The Ringer]
20 Amazing Historical Discoveries in the Last 20 Years [Mental Floss]
Reds Fan Fumbles Homer, Loses Nachos, Falls in All-Around Regrettable Situation [The Big Lead]
